Barrington Research Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for The Marcus in a research note issued on Monday, October 25th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.15. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

MCS has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of The Marcus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of NYSE MCS opened at $18.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $585.71 million, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.39 and a 200 day moving average of $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The Marcus has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $24.71.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $92.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.05 million. The Marcus had a negative net margin of 60.83% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCS. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in The Marcus by 4.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of The Marcus by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 49,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of The Marcus by 11.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in The Marcus by 1.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 176,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of The Marcus by 3.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 63,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

