BASIC (BASIC) Price Up 20% Over Last Week

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded up 8.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. Over the last week, BASIC has traded 20% higher against the US dollar. BASIC has a market cap of $106.97 million and $60.02 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BASIC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0173 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00049636 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005262 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $123.56 or 0.00209939 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.08 or 0.00096977 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About BASIC

BASIC (CRYPTO:BASIC) is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 6,197,623,594 coins. BASIC’s official website is basic.finance . BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

Buying and Selling BASIC

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BASIC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

