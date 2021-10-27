Baxter International (BAX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 9.18%. On average, analysts expect Baxter International to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BAX stock opened at $81.79 on Wednesday. Baxter International has a 52 week low of $73.12 and a 52 week high of $88.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.35, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.02 and its 200-day moving average is $81.29.

A number of brokerages have commented on BAX. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen raised shares of Baxter International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baxter International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.75.

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

