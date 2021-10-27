Baxter International (BAX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 9.18%. On average, analysts expect Baxter International to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of BAX stock opened at $81.79 on Wednesday. Baxter International has a 52 week low of $73.12 and a 52 week high of $88.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.35, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.02 and its 200-day moving average is $81.29.
Baxter International Company Profile
Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.
