Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Baxter International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.96. Baxter International posted earnings per share of $0.83 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $4.08. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Baxter International.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 19.07%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAX. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Baxter International from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baxter International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAX. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Baxter International in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Baxter International by 63.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Baxter International by 46.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 846 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BAX opened at $81.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Baxter International has a 52-week low of $73.12 and a 52-week high of $88.32.

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

