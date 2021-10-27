Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) PT Set at €120.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) has been given a €120.00 ($141.18) target price by Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BMW. Nord/LB set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €100.57 ($118.32).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up €0.88 ($1.04) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €88.42 ($104.02). 1,190,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €57.25 ($67.35) and a one year high of €96.39 ($113.40). The stock has a market cap of $53.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €81.38 and a 200-day moving average price of €85.25.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

