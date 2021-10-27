Beaxy (BXY) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $46.00

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded down 19% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. Over the last week, Beaxy has traded 27.9% lower against the US dollar. One Beaxy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Beaxy has a total market cap of $515,633.10 and approximately $46.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00049819 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00005288 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $123.13 or 0.00209049 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.98 or 0.00098437 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Beaxy

Beaxy is a coin. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 291,573,267 coins. The official message board for Beaxy is medium.com/beaxy-exchange . The official website for Beaxy is beaxy.com . The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange . Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @BeaxyExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beaxy is a cryptocurrency exchange built by coders and traders to help the trading community with their needs. The Beaxy conducts an IP whitelisting process to new users, utilises hot & cold wallets, and has the exchange vetted by white-hackers to protect the traders. On the Beaxy Exchange platform, the traders have at their disposal different order types such as including limits, stops, trailing orders, OSO, etc. Beaxy has two tokens in use on the ecosystem, BXY and PLS. The BXY is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used to mitigate the fees and ease the transactions within the Beaxy network. The PLS provides loyalty rewards to qualified holders, to be a qualified holder the users need to convert their BXY to PLS. “

Beaxy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beaxy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

