Bechtle (OTCMKTS:BECTY) Shares Up 5.6%

Shares of Bechtle AG (OTCMKTS:BECTY) shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.10 and last traded at $15.10. 217 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.31.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BECTY. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Get Bechtle alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.96 and its 200-day moving average is $12.92.

Bechtle AG engages in the provision of information technology services. It operates through the IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-commerce segments. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers strategy consulting services, as well as sale of hardware, software, and application solutions.

Further Reading: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Bechtle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bechtle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.