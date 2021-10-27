Bel Fuse (BELFA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 29th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.34. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $138.74 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ BELFA opened at $13.95 on Wednesday. Bel Fuse has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $173.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%.

Several research firms have commented on BELFA. TheStreet raised shares of Bel Fuse from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Bel Fuse in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions; Power Solutions and Protection; Magnetic Solutions; and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

