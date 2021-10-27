Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BENE) Position Increased by Berkley W R Corp

Berkley W R Corp raised its holdings in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BENE) by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 253,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,766 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp’s holdings in Benessere Capital Acquisition were worth $2,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Benessere Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $117,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Benessere Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $155,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Benessere Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $249,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Benessere Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Benessere Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $415,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BENE traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.70. 22,987 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 771,964. Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.84 and a 1-year high of $18.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.02.

Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

