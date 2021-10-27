Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Investment analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) in a research report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 60.00% from the stock’s previous close.

BHIL stock opened at $6.25 on Monday. Benson Hill has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

Benson Hill Company Profile

Benson Hill Inc is a food technology company unlocking the natural genetic diversity of plants with its cutting-edge food innovation engine. Benson Hill Inc, formerly known as Star Peak Corp II, is based in ST. LOUIS.

