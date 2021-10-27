Berkley W R Corp Boosts Position in Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG)

Berkley W R Corp grew its position in shares of Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG) by 164.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,019 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp owned approximately 1.31% of Recharge Acquisition worth $3,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Recharge Acquisition by 276.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Recharge Acquisition by 11,232.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Recharge Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Recharge Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Recharge Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCHG traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.88. 3,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,591. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.84. Recharge Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $10.69.

Recharge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was icorporated in 2020 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

