Berkley W R Corp Buys 109,283 Shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAO)

Berkley W R Corp grew its stake in shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAO) by 39.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 386,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,283 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp’s holdings in LMF Acquisition Opportunities were worth $3,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities in the second quarter worth about $87,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities in the second quarter worth about $231,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities in the first quarter worth about $392,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities in the second quarter worth about $475,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities in the first quarter worth about $526,000. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LMAO traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,179. LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $10.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.91.

LMF Acquisition Opportunities, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

