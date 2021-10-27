Berkley W R Corp Buys 19,922 Shares of GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGX)

Berkley W R Corp increased its stake in GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGX) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,055,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,922 shares during the quarter. GX Acquisition makes up 2.1% of Berkley W R Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Berkley W R Corp owned about 5.72% of GX Acquisition worth $20,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of GX Acquisition by 32.4% during the first quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,742,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,567,000 after buying an additional 426,052 shares in the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GX Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $16,065,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GX Acquisition by 1,393.6% during the second quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,541,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,691,000 after buying an additional 1,438,151 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GX Acquisition by 101.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,400,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,112,000 after buying an additional 705,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in GX Acquisition by 208.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,159,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,691,000 after purchasing an additional 784,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

Get GX Acquisition alerts:

GXGX traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.82. 121,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 743,827. GX Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $12.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.93.

GX Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for GX Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GX Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.