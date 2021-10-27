Berkley W R Corp Has $6.52 Million Stake in Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSEARCA:ATA)

Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in shares of Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSEARCA:ATA) by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 652,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322,991 shares during the period. Americas Technology Acquisition comprises approximately 0.6% of Berkley W R Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Berkley W R Corp’s holdings in Americas Technology Acquisition were worth $6,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Americas Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Americas Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $960,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in Americas Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $5,851,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Americas Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Americas Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. 54.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.06. 1,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,546. Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $10.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.00.

Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

