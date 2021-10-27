Berkley W R Corp Sells 112,943 Shares of Edoc Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADOC)

Berkley W R Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Edoc Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADOC) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 363,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,943 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp owned about 3.08% of Edoc Acquisition worth $4,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edoc Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edoc Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Edoc Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $286,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Edoc Acquisition by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 126,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 13,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edoc Acquisition by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 159,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 80,300 shares in the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADOC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.17. 7,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,044. Edoc Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $10.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.07.

Edoc Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to focus on businesses primarily operating in the health care and health care provider space in North America and the Asia-Pacific. Edoc Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Victor, New York.

