Betterware de Mexico (BWMX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect Betterware de Mexico to post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $129.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.95 million. On average, analysts expect Betterware de Mexico to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWMX opened at $32.41 on Wednesday. Betterware de Mexico has a fifty-two week low of $23.35 and a fifty-two week high of $50.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 68.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.4219 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Betterware de Mexico’s payout ratio is currently 359.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Betterware de Mexico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Betterware de Mexico Company Profile

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

