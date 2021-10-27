Beyond Finance (BYN) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $142,865.00

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 27th. One Beyond Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.73 or 0.00001234 BTC on exchanges. Beyond Finance has a total market capitalization of $6.37 million and approximately $142,865.00 worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Beyond Finance has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.45 or 0.00071841 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.42 or 0.00071784 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.33 or 0.00097010 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,990.27 or 0.99823354 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,014.22 or 0.06792859 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002585 BTC.

About Beyond Finance

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,739,305 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Buying and Selling Beyond Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beyond Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beyond Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

