Biffa (LON:BIFF) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Biffa plc (LON:BIFF) rose 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 395.37 ($5.17) and last traded at GBX 393 ($5.13). Approximately 496,294 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 843,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 392 ($5.12).

BIFF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.83) target price on shares of Biffa in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 355 ($4.64) target price on shares of Biffa in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.20 billion and a PE ratio of -28.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 372.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 327.17.

In related news, insider Michael Topham sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 383 ($5.00), for a total transaction of £478,750 ($625,489.94). Also, insider Richard Pike sold 26,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 354 ($4.63), for a total value of £94,093.20 ($122,933.37).

Biffa Company Profile (LON:BIFF)

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Collections and Resources & Energy. It is involved in the collection, recycling, treatment, processing, and disposal of waste; and production of energy, as well as production and sale of recovered commodities, such as energies, papers, glasses, metals, and plastics.

