BIGG Digital Assets (OTC:BBKCF) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

Investment analysts at HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of BIGG Digital Assets (OTC:BBKCF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get BIGG Digital Assets alerts:

About BIGG Digital Assets

BIGG Digital Assets, Inc engages in the development of blockchain technology solutions, search and data analytics. Its solutions include QLUE.io and BitRank. It offers business, government and law enforcement clients a suite of forensic solutions, advanced analytics and risk-scoring capabilities. The company was founded by Shone Anstey, Lance Morginn, Anthony Zelen, and Marty Anstey on October 17, 2014 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for BIGG Digital Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIGG Digital Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.