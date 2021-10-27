BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Shares of BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) were down 4.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.07 and last traded at $27.37. Approximately 4,273 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 235,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.53.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioAtla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioAtla presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.44 and its 200 day moving average is $40.82.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that BioAtla, Inc. will post -3.22 EPS for the current year.

In other BioAtla news, Director Guy Levy sold 546,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $21,677,011.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Scott Andrew Smith sold 33,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $1,335,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 368,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,801,690.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 595,855 shares of company stock worth $23,616,350 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of BioAtla by 19.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of BioAtla by 9.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of BioAtla by 511.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of BioAtla during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of BioAtla during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. 62.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioAtla Company Profile (NASDAQ:BCAB)

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

