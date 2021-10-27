BioForce Nanosciences (OTCMKTS:BFNH) Trading Down 10.3%

BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BFNH) shares traded down 10.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.28 and last traded at $1.30. 3,857 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 3,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.16.

About BioForce Nanosciences (OTCMKTS:BFNH)

BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc provides natural vitamins, minerals, nutritional supplements, powders and beverages. It markets products through social media and telemarketing. The company was founded on December 10, 1999 and is headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for BioForce Nanosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioForce Nanosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.