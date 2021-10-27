bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Upgraded at Exane BNP Paribas

bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised bioMérieux from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

bioMérieux stock opened at $125.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05 and a beta of -0.19. bioMérieux has a fifty-two week low of $105.65 and a fifty-two week high of $158.75.

bioMÃ©rieux SA develops and produces in vitro diagnostic solutions for private and hospital laboratories for the diagnosis of infectious diseases. The company offers systems, which use biological samples to diagnose infectious diseases, cardiovascular pathologies, and various cancers; and microbiological testing of manufacturing primarily for food, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and veterinary sectors.

