Bitball Treasure Hits Market Capitalization of $34.87 Million (BTRS)

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded 77.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. One Bitball Treasure coin can currently be purchased for $77.48 or 0.00131546 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Bitball Treasure has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. Bitball Treasure has a market cap of $34.87 million and $213,486.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000339 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000310 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000073 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000422 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Bitball Treasure

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000 coins. Bitball Treasure’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . Bitball Treasure’s official message board is medium.com/@bitballerc20 . Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

Buying and Selling Bitball Treasure

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitball Treasure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitball Treasure using one of the exchanges listed above.

