Bitcoin SV Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $354.17 Million (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $2.97 billion and approximately $354.17 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for about $157.16 or 0.00266358 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,004.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $560.38 or 0.00949734 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.81 or 0.00221692 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00032220 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002922 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000125 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO:BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,880,983 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

