BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $64.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.92% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of BJ's Wholesale Club have increased and outpaced the industry in the past three months. Solid execution of strategies, outstanding membership, gain in market share and elevated consumer spending trends have been contributing to the overall performance. This evident from second-quarter fiscal 2021 results. Notably, the company’s current view for the back half sales trend has improved. Focus on simplifying assortments, expanding into high-demand categories, enhancing omni-channel capabilities and providing value to customers bodes well. However, management had cautioned about margin pressures from inflation as well as freight costs, along with meaningful investments in labor and incremental COVID related safety and sanitation expenses. The company also expects supply chain and sourcing challenges to continue in the near future.”

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on BJ. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.18 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.95.

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $59.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.46. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 52-week low of $36.07 and a 52-week high of $61.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 121.98%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total transaction of $261,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,323,467.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total value of $2,586,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,119 shares of company stock valued at $5,641,398 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 123.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 162,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,281,000 after acquiring an additional 89,709 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 145.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 28,119 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 8.3% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 27,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 218,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

