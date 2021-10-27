BlackRock Inc. Boosts Holdings in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,569,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 387,023 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in National Energy Services Reunited were worth $22,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 149.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 123.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited in the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited in the 1st quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited in the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. 38.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

National Energy Services Reunited stock opened at $12.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.77. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.91. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.48 and a 52-week high of $15.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $234.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.27 million. National Energy Services Reunited had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 6.01%. Research analysts anticipate that National Energy Services Reunited Corp. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.

