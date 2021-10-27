BlackRock Inc. Buys 213,768 Shares of Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,843,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213,768 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Evelo Biosciences were worth $25,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EVLO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 25.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 15.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 21.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVLO opened at $8.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.93. Evelo Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $19.93. The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.53 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.49.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

EVLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Evelo Biosciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Evelo Biosciences from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.92.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; EDP2939 for inflammation; and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

