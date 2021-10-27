BlackRock Inc. Buys 295,392 Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,463,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295,392 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of Syros Pharmaceuticals worth $24,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC increased its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the first quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC now owns 3,139,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,486,000 after purchasing an additional 497,395 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,837,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,745,000 after acquiring an additional 275,000 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $6,732,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 41.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 833,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,230,000 after acquiring an additional 242,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 440.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 636,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,764,000 after acquiring an additional 519,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SYRS opened at $4.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.31. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a current ratio of 6.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.90.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.36). Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.58% and a negative net margin of 442.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

SYRS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their price target on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Syros Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.57.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.