BlackRock Inc. Has $22.75 Million Holdings in CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in shares of CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,338,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,438 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 3.23% of CURO Group worth $22,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of CURO Group by 158.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 20,924 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 15,008 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of CURO Group in the 2nd quarter worth $828,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 172.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,024,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,408,000 after purchasing an additional 648,545 shares in the last quarter. 37.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CURO Group alerts:

In other news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 25,228 shares of CURO Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $465,708.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 119,897 shares of company stock worth $2,100,085 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

CURO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of CURO Group in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on CURO Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CURO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

NYSE CURO opened at $18.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $746.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 2.87. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $7.32 and a one year high of $20.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 5.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.91 and its 200-day moving average is $16.23.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $187.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.00 million. CURO Group had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 19.21%. Research analysts expect that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. CURO Group’s payout ratio is 28.95%.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CURO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO).

Receive News & Ratings for CURO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CURO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.