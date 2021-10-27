BlackRock Inc. Has $23.22 Million Stake in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,521,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,483 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.20% of Primis Financial worth $23,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 2.1% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 31,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 0.4% in the second quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 424,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,476,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Primis Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 28.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 8,594 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Primis Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 66.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Primis Financial alerts:

In other Primis Financial news, Director Charles A. Kabbash purchased 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.51 per share, for a total transaction of $34,587.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FRST stock opened at $14.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.97. Primis Financial Corp. has a one year low of $9.44 and a one year high of $16.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.02 million, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $26.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.66 million. Primis Financial had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 27.27%. As a group, research analysts expect that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Primis Financial’s payout ratio is 38.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Primis Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Primis Financial Profile

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Primis Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primis Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.