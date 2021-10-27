BlackRock Inc. Has $24.50 Million Stock Holdings in Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,875,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 461,015 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.79% of Atreca worth $24,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atreca by 6.2% during the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 31,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Atreca by 438.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Atreca by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 453,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Atreca by 20.7% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 21,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Atreca by 29.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Tito Serafini sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $197,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BCEL. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Atreca from $17.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Atreca in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atreca in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Atreca in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atreca presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BCEL opened at $5.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.17. Atreca, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $20.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of -0.01.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atreca, Inc. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atreca Company Profile

Atreca, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics and immunotherapies based on a deep understanding of the human immune response. Its technology leverages next-generation sequencing to identify the set of functional antibodies produced in patients during an immune response. The company was founded by Robert Axtell, Guy Cavet, Jeremy Sokolove, Tito A.

