BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 680,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,590 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.43% of MGM Growth Properties worth $24,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 20,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 13,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGP stock opened at $40.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.82. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 52-week low of $25.83 and a 52-week high of $43.19. The company has a quick ratio of 8.05, a current ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.65.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $194.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.44 million. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 24.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.04%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MGP shares. Truist Securities downgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group downgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Truist cut MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.83.

MGM Growth Properties Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

