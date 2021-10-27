BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 416,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,195 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.17% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $23,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.2% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 27,866,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,620,000 after buying an additional 4,490,446 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,934,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,253,000 after purchasing an additional 852,641 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,735,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,160,000 after purchasing an additional 188,452 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 60.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,032,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,609,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 343,915 shares in the last quarter.

VTEB opened at $54.51 on Wednesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $54.05 and a one year high of $55.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.15.

