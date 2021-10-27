BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $952.93.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in BlackRock by 130.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 78.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLK stock opened at $931.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $895.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $871.05. The company has a market cap of $141.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. BlackRock has a twelve month low of $587.90 and a twelve month high of $959.89.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 38.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

