BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MYN) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.08

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.08 and traded as low as $13.75. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund shares last traded at $13.75, with a volume of 57,661 shares.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.08.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%.
About BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MYN)
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes.
