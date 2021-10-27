Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 56.02% and a return on equity of 8.27%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share.

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $32.43. The stock had a trading volume of 922,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,507. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.94. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 110.71%.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $58,342.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $38,249.04. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 86,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,921.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,174 shares of company stock worth $197,691. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BXMT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Friday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.83.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

