Blockpass Trading 3.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PASS)

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 27th. One Blockpass coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockpass has a market capitalization of $224,297.23 and $7,215.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Blockpass has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Blockpass alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00049985 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005420 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.38 or 0.00211001 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.41 or 0.00097388 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Blockpass

Blockpass (PASS) is a coin. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 coins. Blockpass’ official message board is medium.com/@blockpass . Blockpass’ official website is blockpass.org . Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockpass is an identity network for regulated industries and the IoE (Internet of Everything) using blockchain technology. The Blockpass system supports human verification (KYC), objects (KYO) and devices (KYD) on the network, enabling the improvement and development of new applications relying on a trustful link between various entities. Through the Blockpass platform, users have at their disposal fingerprint scanner, identity establishment, identity backup and identity recovery. The Blockpass issued the PASS token. PASS tokens are Ethereum-based ERC 20 tokens and can be used to obtain a discount on Blockpass verification services. “

Buying and Selling Blockpass

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockpass should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockpass using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blockpass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockpass and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.