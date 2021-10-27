Bluefin Capital Management LLC Sells 17,416 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 48.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,849 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 17,416 shares during the quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $2,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,033,433 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $590,615,000 after purchasing an additional 101,955 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,299,352 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $483,124,000 after acquiring an additional 128,936 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,969,861 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $288,477,000 after acquiring an additional 32,887 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,481,030 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $216,863,000 after acquiring an additional 40,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,415,580 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $206,778,000 after acquiring an additional 41,902 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UHS traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.65. 8,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.87. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.35 and a 12-month high of $165.00.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. Research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, July 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the health services provider to reacquire up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.19%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UHS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.13.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

