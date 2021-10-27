Bluefin Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 36,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,597,000. AON comprises approximately 0.5% of Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AON by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,338,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,229,639,000 after purchasing an additional 58,087 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in AON by 3.7% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,050,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,444,668,000 after acquiring an additional 213,878 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in AON by 1.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,039,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,442,067,000 after acquiring an additional 100,230 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in AON by 8.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,826,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,110,654,000 after acquiring an additional 369,482 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 1.4% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,619,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,005,000 after purchasing an additional 63,616 shares during the period.

In other news, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total value of $2,516,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,002.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $263.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,639,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,720 shares in the company, valued at $453,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AON from $274.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James raised shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.15.

NYSE AON traded down $1.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $319.10. The company had a trading volume of 8,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,044. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Aon plc has a one year low of $179.52 and a one year high of $322.45. The company has a market cap of $72.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $288.91 and its 200-day moving average is $260.33.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. AON had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 61.03%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. AON’s payout ratio is presently 20.80%.

AON Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

