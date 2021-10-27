BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (DHF) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 5th

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend by 14.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund alerts:

NYSE:DHF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.30. 221,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,044,843. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.30 and its 200-day moving average is $3.28. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a 12-month low of $2.67 and a 12-month high of $3.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 201,666 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 19,382 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 9,252 shares in the last quarter.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income. The firm invests its assets in income securities of U.S. issuers rated below investment grade quality or unrated income securities that The Dreyfus Corp., serving as the fund’s investment manager and administrator.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.