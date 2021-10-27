BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (DHF) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 5th

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th.
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend by 14.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
NYSE:DHF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.30. 221,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,044,843. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.30 and its 200-day moving average is $3.28. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a 12-month low of $2.67 and a 12-month high of $3.77.
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income. The firm invests its assets in income securities of U.S. issuers rated below investment grade quality or unrated income securities that The Dreyfus Corp., serving as the fund’s investment manager and administrator.
