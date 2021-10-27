BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals (NYSE:LEO) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.96

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.96 and traded as low as $8.43. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals shares last traded at $8.43, with a volume of 103,131 shares changing hands.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.96.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.
About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals (NYSE:LEO)
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.
