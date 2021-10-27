BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals (NYSE:LEO) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.96

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.96 and traded as low as $8.43. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals shares last traded at $8.43, with a volume of 103,131 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.96.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 993.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 110,149 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 100,071 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 100.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 86,798 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 43,399 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 3.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 826,154 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,411,000 after purchasing an additional 26,090 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 11.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 154,395 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 16,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.02% of the company’s stock.

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals (NYSE:LEO)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

