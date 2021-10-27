Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Hits New 52-Week High at $13.00

Shares of Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.00 and last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BYPLF shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bodycote from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.71.

Bodycote Plc engages in the provision of thermal processing services. Its thermal processing services comprises of core technologies, which include heat treatments, metal joining, hot isostatic pressing, and surface technology. It operates through the Aerospace, Defense and Energy; and Automotive and General Industrial segments.

