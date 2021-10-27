Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $13.00

Shares of Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.00 and last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BYPLF shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bodycote from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Get Bodycote alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -36.11 and a beta of 1.05.

Bodycote Plc engages in the provision of thermal processing services. Its thermal processing services comprises of core technologies, which include heat treatments, metal joining, hot isostatic pressing, and surface technology. It operates through the Aerospace, Defense and Energy; and Automotive and General Industrial segments.

Featured Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Bodycote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bodycote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.