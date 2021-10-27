Boenning Scattergood Comments on Citizens Financial Services, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (OTCBB:CZFS)

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (OTCBB:CZFS) – Equities researchers at Boenning Scattergood increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Citizens Financial Services in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 25th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.79 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.67. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.42 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $195.10 million, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.46. Citizens Financial Services has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $65.00.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Citizens Financial Services’s previous dividend of $1.88. This represents a yield of 3.01%. Citizens Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 33.58%.

About Citizens Financial Services

Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.

