BOOM (BOOM) Price Hits $0.0048 on Top Exchanges

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. One BOOM coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, BOOM has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar. BOOM has a market cap of $3.73 million and approximately $79,228.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00049367 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005267 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $122.99 or 0.00209633 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.46 or 0.00097943 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About BOOM

BOOM (CRYPTO:BOOM) is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 967,548,155 coins and its circulating supply is 778,517,422 coins. The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

BOOM Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOOM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOOM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

