Boosted Finance 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $84,072.00 (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. One Boosted Finance coin can now be bought for about $5.46 or 0.00009228 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Boosted Finance has traded up 91.5% against the U.S. dollar. Boosted Finance has a total market cap of $326,586.26 and $84,072.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Boosted Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00069340 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 60.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00070370 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.37 or 0.00095337 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59,000.24 or 0.99778169 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,980.01 or 0.06730784 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Boosted Finance Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance . The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance

Buying and Selling Boosted Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boosted Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Boosted Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Boosted Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boosted Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.