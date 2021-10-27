Borge Hald Sells 8,260 Shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) Stock

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) Director Borge Hald sold 8,260 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.98, for a total value of $280,674.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Borge Hald also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 4th, Borge Hald sold 305,524 shares of Medallia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total value of $10,348,097.88.

Shares of NYSE MDLA opened at $33.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.34. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.75 and a beta of 1.45. Medallia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $48.28.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $144.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.16 million. Medallia had a negative net margin of 37.34% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medallia during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Medallia in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Medallia by 1,623.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Medallia in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Medallia by 24.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDLA. Citigroup cut Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $33.59 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Medallia in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Truist lowered Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Craig Hallum lowered Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, William Blair lowered Medallia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medallia has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.75.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc engages in the provision of customer experience management software. Its products include surveys, CX profiles, CX journeys, action intelligence, and alerts and reporting. The firm also offers CX professionals, EX professionals, account management, contact centers, location-based operations, and research and insights solutions.

