BorgWarner (BWA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect BorgWarner to post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.28. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect BorgWarner to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BWA stock opened at $44.04 on Wednesday. BorgWarner has a 1-year low of $34.30 and a 1-year high of $55.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 24.64%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BorgWarner stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,199,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 214,073 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.50% of BorgWarner worth $58,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BWA. Barclays lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.57.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

