Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.250-$7.450 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Boston Properties also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.500-$6.520 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $117.80.

BXP traded down $3.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.29. 30,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,815. Boston Properties has a fifty-two week low of $69.69 and a fifty-two week high of $124.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.46. The company has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.50, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.22.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $730.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.97 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boston Properties will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.32%.

In other Boston Properties news, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total transaction of $569,860.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total value of $5,091,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

