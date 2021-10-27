Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $843.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.74 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 31.63%. The business’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS.
BYD stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,977,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.20 and a 200 day moving average of $61.60. Boyd Gaming has a 12 month low of $30.30 and a 12 month high of $71.00.
In other Boyd Gaming news, CEO Keith Smith sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total value of $1,726,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 11,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $719,155.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,515 shares in the company, valued at $4,419,721.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,380 shares of company stock worth $6,523,966 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BYD. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.82.
About Boyd Gaming
Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.
Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?
Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.