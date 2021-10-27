Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $843.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.74 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 31.63%. The business’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS.

BYD stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,977,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.20 and a 200 day moving average of $61.60. Boyd Gaming has a 12 month low of $30.30 and a 12 month high of $71.00.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

In other Boyd Gaming news, CEO Keith Smith sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total value of $1,726,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 11,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $719,155.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,515 shares in the company, valued at $4,419,721.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,380 shares of company stock worth $6,523,966 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Boyd Gaming stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 48.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,085,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352,181 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.97% of Boyd Gaming worth $66,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BYD. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.82.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.